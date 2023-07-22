ALABAMA (WHNT) — With all the craze of AI on social media, seeing what your “predicted” baby would look like, how your kids age, or what mythical creature you are, why not pair it up with the Barbie craze?

Creators at Madhouse Labs did just that – and asked AI tool “Midjourney” to show what Barbie would look like in each state across the country.

Alabama Barbie didn’t disappoint, with the stereotypical flannel and classic country singer-esque hair, the southern miss looks like she could probably make a mean pecan pie.

Some outfits and styles across the states are…interesting (looking at you, Louisiana), while others were fairly predictable (ahem, Tenne-Dolly-Parton-ssee).

Louisiana Barbie (Madhouse Labs) Tennessee Barbie (Madhouse Labs)

Creators noted that it seemed like color choices seemed to align with popular sports teams in the state, while others leaned more towards the state’s flag.

While the use of AI in society is absolutely a hot debate, the entertainment factor simply cannot be argued.

You can see what Barbie looks like in every single state here.