(WHNT) – After nearly a century, one of the world’s most beloved characters will enter the public domain.

Mickey Mouse — the iconic creation of Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks — has taken on many iterations since his conception in 1928, including his debut as the paddle steamer pilot Steamboat Willie.

In 1998, The Walt Disney Company was close to losing Mickey Mouse to the public. The company lobbied Congress and eventually the Sonny Bono Copyright Term Extension Act of 1998, also known as the Mickey Mouse Protection Act, was passed.

The act extended copyright terms in the United States, stating that it “extends the duration of copyright in a work created on or after January 1, 1978, to the life of the author and 70 (currently, 50) years after the author’s death.”

In 2022, several lawmakers “vowed to oppose” any extended protections for the company in response to Disney’s opposition to the Florida Parental Rights in Education Act, commonly referred to as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law.

However, since Disney has used the Steamboat Willie as a logo since 2007, they may be able to file for protection under trademark law.

Experts have said that versions of the Mouse created after 1928 will remain copyrighted.