BRENHAM, Texas (WHNT) – Two Texas giants are merging for a delicious treat that will really ‘float’ your boat all summer long!

Beginning Thursday, May 18, the new Dr Pepper Float ice cream will be available in all 23 states where Blue Bell is sold — including Alabama and Tennessee.

The Dr Pepper Float is a creamy vanilla ice cream swirled with a Dr Pepper-flavored sherbet.

“The best ice cream floats are made with Dr Pepper poured over a few scoops of Blue Bell,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell’s vice president of sales and marketing. “Why not put a spin on this popular treat and create our own version? The flavor of Dr Pepper and the texture of the sherbet combine perfectly with the smooth vanilla ice cream. You may find yourself reaching for a soda glass instead of a bowl.”

John Alvarado, senior vice president of Dr Pepper brand marketing, said, “Our Texas heritage is so important to us at Dr Pepper, and we are excited to team up with fellow Texas-born brand, Blue Bell, to create this new delicious treat. We can’t wait to provide our fans with another refreshing way to enjoy Dr Pepper.”

Dr Pepper Float will be available in pint and half-gallon sizes through 2024. For more information about Blue Bell and a complete list of products, visit their website.