(WHNT) – Just in time for Pride month, a new book is out providing insight into the history of transgender representation in TV and film.

From “American Horror Story” to “Ru Paul’s Drag Race,” award-winning journalist Tre’vell Anderson, who uses pronouns they/them/their, combines research and personal experience, fleshing out a new kind of timeline in their new book “We See Each Other: A Black Trans Journey Through TV and Film.”

The book unearths what Anderson calls a “transcestry,” which they say has long existed in plain sight and in the shadows of history’s annals.

Anderson knits together the history of trans people on screen with stories of their life growing up and their formative experiences as a Black, trans journalist.

The films and television shows that Anderson covers include “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil,” “Psycho,” “Holiday Heart,” “Boys Don’t Cry,” “America’s Next Top Model,” “Some Like It Hot,” “Survivor,” “Tangerine,” “Pose,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and much more.

Formerly the director of culture and entertainment at Out magazine, and a film reporter with the Los Angeles Times, Anderson has dedicated their career to centering those in the margins, grey spaces, and at the intersections of life through a pop culture lens.

Anderson co-hosts two podcasts and writes and reports for Essence, Teen Vogue, the Washington Post, Esquire, and Time magazine, among others.