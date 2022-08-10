(WHNT) — Some of the 21st century’s most famous films are celebrating a big birthday in 2022.

From blockbusters like “The Avengers” and “The Hunger Games” to Oscar-winning masterpieces like “Life of Pi” and “Lincoln,” the movies of 2012 turn 10 this year.

The Motion Picture Association (MPA) shows just under $35 billion in revenue from movies that year, so clearly, it was a big year for film. In the United States and Canada alone, movies brought in $10.8 billion.

The Hunger Games

Jennifer Lawrence, from left, Josh Hutcherson, and Liam Hemsworth, speak at “The Hunger Games,” movie mall tour, Saturday, March 3, 2012, at The Westfield Mall in Century City, Calif. The cast of the first book in Suzanne Collins’ trilogy of novels, adapted for film, will be meeting fans for question-and-answer sessions in malls across the United States between March 3 and March 10. (AP Photo/Katy Winn)

Release date: May 23, 2012

May 23, 2012 Director: Gary Ross

Gary Ross Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Lenny Kravitz, Stanley Tucci, Donald Sutherland

Did Jennifer Lawrence already have an established career and an Oscar nod under her belt before “The Hunger Games” hit theaters? Sure. Did this movie also turn her into a household name? Absolutely.

Based on the novel of the same name, “The Hunger Games” is set in the dystopia of Panem, a collection of districts made up of the former United States of America. In this new world, a boy and girl from each of the 12 districts are chosen to compete in the titular Hunger Games – a televised fight to the death.

“The Hunger Games” turned out almost 10 times its $78 million budget, earning more than $694 million worldwide. It was followed by three sequels, “Catching Fire” in 2013, and “Mockingjay” parts 1 and 2 in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

Skyfall

British actor Daniel Craig poses during a photo call prior to the German premiere of the film “Skyfall” in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2012. (AP Photo/Gero Breloer)

Release date: November 9, 2012

November 9, 2012 Director: Sam Mendes

Sam Mendes Starring: Daniel Craig, Javier Bardem, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Berenice Marlohe, Albert Finney, Judi Dench

“Skyfall” was the third James Bond film to star Daniel Craig in the lead role. He was cast alongside Javier Bardem as the villainous Raoul Silva and Dame Judi Dench as M. It is the 23rd James Bond film overall – a cinematic saga that began in 1962 with “Dr. No.”

In the movie, Bond investigates an attack on his agency MI6 that leads to revelations that Bardem’s Silva, a former agent, is planning to discredit the agency and kill its leader.

“Skyfall” brought in $1.1 billion when it was released in November 2012. The film was accompanied by an Oscar-winning song from Adele, which shares the same name as the film.

The Master

From left, Actor Joaquin Phoenix, director Paul Thomas Anderson, producer JoAnne Sellar, actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, actress Madisen Beaty, and producer Daniel Lupi arrive for the premiere of the movie ‘The Master’ at the 69th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2012. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Release date: September 14, 2012

September 14, 2012 Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Paul Thomas Anderson Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Amy Adams

Director Paul Thomas Anderson often says “The Master” is the best film he’s made.

The story follows a World War II veteran struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder who meets a cult leader, allegedly inspired by Scientology’s L. Ron Hubbard. Joaquin Phoenix stars as the veteran, Freddie Quell, while the late Philip Seymour Hoffman stars as the titular Master, also known as Lancaster Dodd.

While the film’s box office returns didn’t quite match it’s budget, it was a hit among critics.

It received three Oscar nominations, all in the acting categories. It also earned the top spot on several year-end lists, including Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club, and The Guardian.

Django Unchained

Actors Leonardo DiCaprio, left, Kerry Washington, second left, Jamie Foxx, second right, director Quentin Tarantino, center, and Austrian actor Christoph Waltz, right, pose for photos promoting their upcoming film, “Django Unchained” at the Summer of Sony 4 Spring Edition photo call in Cancun, Mexico, Sunday April 15, 2012. (AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini)

Release date: December 25, 2012

December 25, 2012 Director: Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino Starring: Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kerry Washington, Samuel L. Jackson, Walton Goggins, Dennis Christopher, James Remar, Michael Parks, Don Johnson

“Django Unchained,” a revisionist tribute to spaghetti western films, stars Jamie Foxx as the titular Django, a Black slave who trains under a bounty hunter to reunite with long-lost wife.

While somewhat controversial, the film brought in loads of cash at the box office.

Against a $100 million budget, Tarantino’s film earned $425.4 million after debuting on Christmas Day in 2012. At that time, it was Tarantino’s highest-grossing film to date, a feat not even overcome by 2019’s “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.”

“Django” won two of its five nominations at the 85th Academy Awards. Christoph Waltz won for Best Supporting Actor and Tarantino won for Best Original Screenplay.

Lincoln

Director Steven Spielberg, and others depart after a media availability, before a screening of the movie “Lincoln,” for members of Congress, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2012 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Release date: November 9, 2012

November 9, 2012 Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg Starring: Daniel Day-Lewis, Sally Field, David Straitharn, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, James Spader, Hal Holbrook, Tommy Lee Jones

Daniel Day-Lewis stars as America’s 16th president in “Lincoln.”

The big budget take on Lincoln’s story follows the commander-in-chief across four months in 1865. It begins with his efforts to abolish slavery and lasts until his unfortunate assassination at the hands of John Wilkes Boothe on April 14, 1865 at Ford’s Theatre. The film draws from the 2005 novel “Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln.”

“Lincoln” earned Day-Lewis his third Best Actor statue at the Oscars, as well as 11 other nominations. The movie was also a commercial success, earning $275 million at the box office.

The Avengers

A general view of the setting for the European Premiere of ‘Marvel Avengers Assemble’, at a west London cinema, Thursday, April 19, 2012. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan)

Release date: May 4, 2012

May 4, 2012 Director: Joss Whedon

Joss Whedon Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Tom Hiddleston, Clark Gregg, Cobie Smulders, Stellan Skarsgard, Samuel L. Jackson

The first culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) came in 2012’s “The Avengers.”

The story unites all of the familiar heroes, including Iron Man, The Hulk, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and Captain America, against a common foe, the Asgardian Loki and his alien army.

“The Avengers” was the highest-grossing film of 2012, and ranks among the highest-grossing films ever. It spawned multiple sequels, including 2015’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Avengers: Infinity War” in 2018, and “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019.

The film now sits at #9 on the highest-grossing films ever list, beaten by both “Infinity War’ at #5 and “Endgame” at #2.

Life of Pi

Taiwanese director Ang Lee, left, and lead actor from India Suraj Sharma accept gifts a during press conference announcing their new film “Life of Pi,” in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2012. “Life of Pi” is an upcoming 3D adventure film based on the 2001 novel of the same name by Yann Martel, staring Sharma and directed by Lee. (AP Photo/Wally Santana)

Release date: November 21, 2012

November 21, 2012 Director: Ang Lee

Ang Lee Starring: Suraj Sharma, Irrfan Khan, Rafe Spall, Tabu, Adil Hussain, Gerard Depardieu

Based on the 2001 novel of the same name, “Life of Pi” follows a 16-year-old boy stranded at sea with a group of animals after a shipwreck, most notably among the beasts is a Bengal tiger. In total, the story says the boy was at sea for 227 days.

“Life of Pi” was a critical and commercial success.

The film earned $609 million at the box office against a $120 million budget. The movie was nominated for 11 Academy Awards, winning four, including Best Director for Ang Lee, Best Original Score, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

From left, Andy Serkis, Peter Jackson, James Nesbitt, Martin Freeman, Cate Blanchett, Richard Armitage and Ian McKellan at the UK premiere of “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” at The Odeon Leicester Square,London on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2012. (Photo by Jon Furniss/Invision/AP)

Release date: December 14, 2012

December 14, 2012 Director: Peter Jackson

Peter Jackson Starring: Ian McKellan, Martin Freeman, Richard Armitage, James Nesbitt, Ken Stott, Cate Blanchett, Ian Holm, Christopher Lee, Hugo Weaving, Elijah Wood, Andy Serkis

Peter Jackson struck gold in the early 2000s with the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, based on the J.R.R. Tolkien series of the same name. He tried once again with Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” beginning in 2012 – and received mixed results.

The new series starred Martin Freeman as the hobbit Bilbo Baggins, a humanoid creature convinced to go on a quest with a wizard and thirteen dwarves seeking to reclaim their home, the Lonely Mountain.

“The Hobbit” films, including 2012’s “An Unexpected Journey” blew up the box office, earning over $1 billion. However, critical reception was not nearly as warm as Jackson’s first trilogy.

Moonrise Kingdom

From left, actors Jason Schwartzman, Bruce Willis, director Wes Anderson, and actors Edward Norton, Tilda Swinton, and Bill Murray pose during a photo call for Moonrise Kingdom at the 65th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 16, 2012. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau)

Release date: May 25, 2012

May 25, 2012 Director: Wes Anderson

Wes Anderson Starring: Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton, Jason Schwartzmann, Bob Balaban

“Moonrise Kingdom” brought director Wes Anderson together with a host of his typical collaborators for one of his most critically acclaimed films.

The story is set on the fictional island of New Penzance and follows an orphan who escapes scouting camp to unite with his pen pal. Meanwhile, the island’s police captain tries to find those runaways.

The film was praised for his expressive color palette, symmetry, and score by Alexandre Desplat. It was nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the 2012 Oscars.

The Dark Knight Rises

Christopher Nolan, fourth from left, director of the upcoming film “The Dark Knight Rises,” poses with cast members, from left, Morgan Freeman, Gary Oldman, Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway, Michael Caine and Joseph Gordon-Levitt at his hand and footprint ceremony at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on Saturday, July 7, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

“The Dark Knight Rises” brought about a conclusion to Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy – one that somewhat divided its fans.

Drawing inspiration from 1993’s “Knightfall” comic, Nolan crafted a story featuring a broken Batman, played by Christian Bale, returning to his role as The Dark Knight to stop Gotham City from Bane (Hardy) and a nuclear disaster.

The film earned just over $1 billion at the box office. It was praised for its action, direction, and emotional depth, but wasn’t nearly as acclaimed as its predecessor, 2008’s “The Dark Knight.”

