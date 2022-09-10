(KRON) — NFL season is back! With Thursday night’s matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams in the books, the first NFL Sunday of 2022 is upon us. That means watch parties, fans filling up stadiums, tailgates and of course, beer.

Whether it’s at a bar, home or the stadium, thousands of football fans across the country will be drinking beer on Sundays.

Statista released a study of which NFL stadiums had the most and least expensive beer during the 2021 season. FedEx Field, home of the Washington Commanders, has the highest average beer prices among all stadiums at about $14 a cup.

The San Francisco 49ers and Levi’s Stadium is tied for second on the list at an average price of $11.50. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars are also tied for second on that list.

According to the study, the league average price for a beer at an NFL stadium is $9.25.

Statista’s top 10 most expensive beer prices for every NFL stadium ranked:

Washington Commanders: $14

(tied) 2. San Francisco 49ers: $11.50

t-2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $11.50

t-2. New Orleans Saints: $11.50

t-2. Jacksonville Jaguars: $11.50

t-3. Los Angeles Rams: $11

t-3. Buffalo Bills: $11

t-3. Los Angeles Chargers: $11

t-3. Chicago Bears: $11

t-3. Miami Dolphins: $11

t-3. New York Giants: $11

t-3. Philadelphia Eagles: $11

The full list/ranking can be viewed here.