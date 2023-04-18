(WHNT) — 36 years, 36 seasons, 8,999 episodes.

The long-running soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful, is reaching another milestone today. Episode no. 9,000 will be airing Tuesday on CBS.

The show is set in Los Angeles and has been following the Forrester family and their fashion house business, Forrester Creations, for nearly four decades. The show was named by Guinness World Records as the Most Popular Daytime Soap in 2010 and has held that spot ever since.

Since its premiere, the show has received over 450 award nominations and has won over 130 awards in various categories including Drama Series, Drama Series Writing, Drama Writing Directing and Drama Series Acting.

The special episode airing Tuesday will be a stand-alone episode focused on fashion executive and heiress Steffy Forrester (currently played by Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), one of the show’s main characters since her birth was announced alongside a twin in 1999. Steffy has been played by a number of actors during her nearly 24-year run thus far as a character on the show, but Wood has played the character since 2008.

Wood has won multiple awards for her performance in the show, including Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2019 and 2021.

On Wednesday, Late Late Show host James Corden and music star Lil Nas X will appear as guest stars in a scene alongside two of the stars of the show, Hope Logan and Deacon Sharpe.

Corden will play a bumbling busboy and Lil Nas X will play a waiter in the scene which will take place in an Italian restaurant Il Giardino.

You can watch the 9,000th episode Tuesday or any episode of the show on weekdays on CBS at 12:30, right after News 19 at Noon!