TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An attorney for singer Ricky Martin said the singer is denying the allegations that he was in a romantic relationship with his own nephew, according to reports.

Attorney Marty Singer sent a statement to NBC’s TODAY saying that the person who made the claims has “deep mental health challenges.”

“Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew,” Singer said.

The accusations stem from a restraining order filed in Puerto Rico that alleged that the singer was harassing an ex-boyfriend that broke up with him two months before the order was filed. The order said that Martin and the plaintiff dated for a period of seven months before the break up.

At the time, the plaintiff was unidentified due to Puerto Rican law surrounding domestic violence cases.

Friday, rumors attributed to a Puerto Rican news website alleged that the victim was actually his nephew. However, Singer said the allegations are totally false.

“The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting,” he continued in his statement. “We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

As of the latest information released by police, Martin faces no criminal charges at this time. The Associated Press reported that the plaintiff in the restraining also did not contact the police and just went straight to court.