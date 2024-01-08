HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — You may know him by many names, including but not limited to ‘Elvis the Pelvis’ and ‘The King.’

He took the music world by storm with his vivacious stage presence and hound-dog style.

Presley toured all over the country and headlined 636 sold out shows in Las Vegas, even paying a couple special visits to Huntsville in 1975 and 1976. In total, Elvis performed five sold out shows in the Rocket City, leaving fans ‘all shook up.’

“We were parked out on the concrete at the Von Braun Center for 25 hours waiting for tickets to go on sale at 10 am Monday morning,” said Bennie Jacks, who saw Elvis in concert at the VBC.

Belina Gladden was another person who saw Elvis perform at the VBC as a teen, and she says her mother surprised her with the tickets.

“I wanted to skip school to get tickets cause that’s when you stood in line to get tickets. My mom immediately said no,” Gladden said. “She stood in line to get tickets. When I came home she said, ‘Well you know you’re going to go see the show.'”

Gladden was so enthralled by the star that she snuck into the kitchen at the Hilton Hotel where Presley was staying just to catch a glimpse of the rock n’ roller.

And nearly 47 years after his death, on what would’ve been his 89th birthday, he is still on the minds of many.

“They’re playing the 2001 space odyssey and the building is just the lights are dim the music is playing and you’re sitting there and the hair on your arms and your neck raises up,” said Jacks.

“You’re paralyzed,” Gladden said as she laughed.

And even if you didn’t see Presley belt “An American Trilogy” or “Blue Suede Shoes” in person, movies, shows and art all capture his essence and are still popular today, including his home -Graceland.

Mark Mandrella, who is the current Huntsville city music officer, previously worked at Graceland and shared his favorite story of working there.

“My favorite story is that Kevin Gates was in Memphis, doing a show, huge hip hop show. He came in with his huge entourage, we closed down the mansion, gave him a tour, we got to the cars and he started getting a little emotional around the red coop that was in ‘Blue Hawaii.’ And he takes his shirt off, and he has a tattoo of Elvis on his chest because he grew up watching that movie.”