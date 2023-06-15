(WHNT) – A new young adult novel is giving fans a double dose of one of the newest ‘Spider-men’ to hit the big screen, while also providing more representation to the Latinx community.

Author Alex Segura brings two fan-favorite Spider-Verse heroes together for the first time in “Araña and Spider-Man 2099: Dark Tomorrow.”

Segura has written comic books including the superhero noir “The Black Ghost,” “The Dusk,” and “The Awakened” and has worked with Oni Press, Archie Comics, and DC Comics. He has also won the Anthony Award for Best Short Story two years in a row.

It’s an action-packed story about an unlikely friendship, perseverance, and what it means to be a hero. Anya Corazon — Araña, which means spider in Spanish — is a Latinx superhero and a Spider-Girl lost in time.

Flash forward to ‘Nueva York’. It is the future of New York City, and the home of fellow Latinx hero Spider-Man 2099, Miguel O’Hara.

It is also where Anya finds herself stranded, tossed across the century.

As the two cross paths, they realize that, even across time, they have enemies with dark and powerful connections to both heroes. Now this unlikely team will need to save much more than each other.

The release of “Araña and Spider-Man 2099: Dark Tomorrow” almost perfectly aligns with the release of “Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse,” where many audiences were able to meet Miguel O’Hara for the first time.

This new novel gives another glimpse at the beloved Spider-Man while also offering insight into another web-slinging hero.