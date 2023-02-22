(WHNT) — The music world is swooning over rumors that started on Tuesday reporting industry icons the Rolling Stones and the two surviving members of the Beatles might be collaborating on an upcoming album.

“Multiple sources” reportedly confirmed with Variety that Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have already lent their contribution to an anticipated Stones album in a project spearheaded by 2021 Grammy Producer of the Year Andrew Watt.

The album marks the first new material released by the Rolling Stones since 2005’s “A Bigger Bang,” though there have been a few singles and “greatest-hit” collections released over the last few years, along with two live albums.

McCartney is rumored to have already recorded bass parts for the yet-to-be-announced album in recent recording sessions in Los Angeles. Starr is expected to begin recording his parts in the near future.

Musicians and members of the Beatles, Paul McCartney, right, and Ringo Starr pose for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film ‘The Beatles, Eight Days a Week’ in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Though it isn’t entirely clear if their recording will make the final cut or even be on the same song, Mick Jagger teased in January that “there’s some new music on the way.”

Variety also reported that some of the tracks will feature late drummer and founding member Charlie Watts, who passed away in 2021 at 80 years old.

Universal Music Group is expected to release the album once it’s complete, though no official date has been announced just yet.