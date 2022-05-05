HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — There are so many ways to listen to music now. Vinyl recently had a resurgence. With our smartphones, we can find a variety of streaming services. Also, of a few of us still have cassettes and really “seasoned” folks (Like me and Jerry) has eight-track tapes.

But there is another option that is getting a boost. People are doing back to compact discs. The cool kids call them CDs. In 2021, more compact discs were sold than any year since 2006. Over 46 million units were sold in 2021 totaling over a half-billion in sales.

Here are some of my favorite old school Top Ten CDs that you may not have thought about recently. Yes, some of these came out before compact discs but it’s what I found myself listening to for a couple of decades. I am old.

Midnight Roads and Stages Seen by Jason and the Scorchers On Your Feet or On Your Knees by Blue Oyster Cult KISS Alive by Kiss Wish You Were Here by Pink Floyd After the Gold Rush by Neil Young Who’s Next by The Who Darkness on the Edge of Town by Bruce Physical Graffiti by Led Zeppelin Tumbleweed Connection by Sir Elton John Get Your Wings by Aerosmith

One of my favorite things during his work week is to get a volume warning from Siri on his smartphone. Send me your favorite list of CDs or albums at greg.screws@whnt.com