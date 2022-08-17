(NewsNation) — Nearly three decades after her death, new music by legendary Latin-American pop star Selena Quintanilla-Perez, known to fans worldwide as Selena, will be released in an album later this month.

The beloved Grammy-winning, multi-platinum Tejano artist, whose stardom has been compared to that of Elvis Presley and Madonna, was killed at the age of 23 in 1995 by the president of her fan club.

Twenty-seven years later, her father, Abraham Quintanilla, announced in an interview with Jose Rosario of Latin Groove News that his family is collaborating with Warner Music to put out a record.

The album will feature remixed tracks of some of Quintanilla-Perez’s hits, along with some previously unreleased songs that were originally recorded when she was a young teen.

“The public still remembers Selena, you know. They haven’t let go of her,” Abraham Quintanilla said. “And so they are waiting for a project like this to come out.”

Much like Selena’s musical career when she was alive, the new album is a family project, with her brother A.B. Quintanilla helping to produce the 13-song collection and her sister Suzette Quintanilla helping to design the album art.

“I remixed all her vinyls,” said A.B. Quintanilla in an interview with Tino Cochino Radio. “With this album, with an EDM (electronic dance music) world, with arpeggiators and with keyboards, I made her flow to cumbia.”

A remixed version of “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti,” was released in late July as the first single for the album, called “Moonchild Mixes,” which is set to be released on Aug. 26.

Selena was born on April 16, 1971, in Lake Jackson, south of Houston. She began singing with Los Dinos, the Quintanilla family band, when she was 9. Like Madonna, Selena was known for risqué stage costumes, including high boots and bustiers. But she also emphasized family values and was married to band member Chris Perez.

Selena holds the Guinness World Record for the biggest-selling Latin album in the U.S., has been the subject of both a movie and a Netflix series about her life, has a museum with her merchandise, and even a MAC Cosmetics collaboration.

