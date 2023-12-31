FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — NASCAR legend Cale Yarborough has died at 84 after a long illness.

Yarborough died early Sunday morning at McLeod Hospice in Florence, South Carolina, according to his family.

NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France released a statement following Yarborough’s death:

“Cale Yarborough was one of the toughest competitors NASCAR has ever seen. His combination of talent, grit and determination separated Cale from his peers, both on the track and in the record book. He was respected and admired by competitors and fans alike and was as comfortable behind the wheel of a tractor as he was behind the wheel of a stock car. On behalf of the France family and NASCAR, I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Cale Yarborough.”

Cale Yarborough is pictured at the 1978 Pocono 500 / NASCAR Winston Cup Series Coca-Cola 500 at Pocono Raceway. (Photo by Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

During his career, Yarborough won 83 races, tying Jimmie Johnson for sixth on the all-time NASCAR Cup Series list. He’s also just one of two drivers to win three consecutive championships, winning 1976, 1977 and 1978.

Yarborough operated Cale Yarborough Honda in Florence. He grew up in Sardis, South Carolina, just a few miles from Timmonsville. He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2012.

He retired from racing in 1988, and he later became the first Republican elected to the Florence County Council since Reconstruction. He was re-elected his next term as a Democrat.