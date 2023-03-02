NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Morgan Wallen announced plans for a free pop-up show Friday night at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Fans can reserve two free tickets per person, in-person only at Bridgestone’s box office beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The box office will be open until 5 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Wallen said he will do an acoustic performance as part of the free show.

“Everybody’s asking me why I ain’t doing a Tennessee show…I’m doing one now so come see me,” explained Wallen.

The in-the-round show kicks off Friday night at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 4:30 p.m.