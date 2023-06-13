BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Sightings of Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey have been widely reported across Birmingham as he films a new movie in the area.

McConaughey, who is in town for a crime/thriller called “The Rivals of Amziah King,” has recently been seen out and about or filming at one of numerous locations across the city, like J&J Grocery and Deli, but he is residing in Mountain Brook in his free time, Mayor Stewart Welch confirmed.

Welch, who claimed to have met McConaughey and was very “down to earth,” said having the actor and the film in the area brings a lot of excitement to the community, as well as a strong economic impact for Jefferson County as a whole.

“We’re of course delighted to have him here,” Welch said. “I think Mountain Brook is a very welcoming city. It’s a very unusual city. It’s got the three villages- all very unique. And, you know, it’s got great homes. He’s staying in one great home. We’re just delighted to have him and his family here.”

It’s at J&J Grocery and Deli that McConaughey and the production crew filmed all day last Friday. Owner Allison Coker said the whole experience was “Alright, Alright, Alright,” borrowing McConaughey’s line from the 1993 movie, “Dazed and Confused.”

Coker said the burger joint was transformed into the “Dead Dino” for the day. She added it was a bit shocking only knowing one day in advance the film crew would be there, but that it couldn’t feel more unreal and exciting.

“They were just so sweet,” Coker said. “They were helpful. And you know if they had asked you to help do something it was always, ‘Please can you help me do this and do that.’ They were just really extremely nice people. All of them were. I mean from him down. They were all nice.”

Jessica Moody with Create Birmingham and Film Birmingham said that having big-name stars like McConaughey working in the city is an indication that the film industry is getting bigger in the Birmingham area.

“It’s been great,” said Moody. “Having bigger films come in also situates us for seeing that continue to grow and increasing our crew and all of that so we can keep having better productions.”

Moody said Birmingham has great film incentives, such as getting 25%-35% back on local purchases and hires, as well as locations naturally having the ability to double as several other areas as well.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Moody said Birmingham is situated to see some bigger films moving forward, but in the city’s immediate future a totally-local production is set to film in August. She said they love showing support for local filmmakers as well.

Those interested in getting involved with Birmingham’s film industry can add themselves to the crew database to get started. Filming locations can also be added here.