(WHNT) — After nearly two years, live music events are ramping back up across the world – and Live Nation is offering specially priced tickets to make sure you can return to concerts as cheaply as possible.

Live Nation will host its annual “Concert Week” from Wednesday, May 4 through Tuesday, May 10. During this time frame, nearly 3,700 live events in North America will have tickets for as low as $25.

The weeklong promotion is meant to celebrate live music and kick off the summer season.

This year’s Concert Week offerings include a variety of genres, including country, rock, pop, latin, and metal. Just a few of the artists participating in the promotion include:

Aerosmith

Brooks & Dunn

Florence + The Machine

Gabriel Iglesias

Imagine Dragons

Jason Aldean

The Jonas Brothers

Kane Brown

Machine Gun Kelly

Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town

Tesla

The Avett Brothers

The Chicks

Tim McGraw

ZZ Top

See a full list of participating artists and acts here. For tickets in your area, visit livenation.com/concertweek.

New data from Morning Consult shows Americans are ready to get back to movie theaters, amusement parks, and of course, concerts. The COVID-19 pandemic hampered the industry for much of 2020 and 2021, but now a majority says they’re ready to go back.

53% of adults say they’re fine with attending a concert, the highest number since Morning Consult began gaging opinion on re-entering entertainment spaces.