FORT PAYNE, Ala (WHNT) — The band Alabama has announced the dates for the 18th edition of its iconic June Jam festival.

The band announced Monday that that festival will return to the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne on June 1, 2024. Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 1 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, pre-sales began Tuesday. The festival will benefit charitable causes throughout the state of Alabama.

Alabama co-founders Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry resurrected June Jam last summer after a 16-year hiatus. The revived festival drew nearly 11,000 fans to Fort Payne. In a release, Owen and Gentry said they are thrilled to keep June Jam going for years to come.

“What a great way to help raise money for many charities and those in need and at the same time, having a great party in a field with our guest artists and fans,” Gentry said. “Come join us.”

“Looking forward to another great June Jam,” Owen added. “It’s gonna be fun!”

Collectively, the previous 17 editions of June Jam events have raised over $20 million for the state of Alabama. Money raised by the event goes to the June Jam Foundation which donates to organizations and causes across the state including disaster relief.

Alabama said it will announce next year’s lineup of talent in the coming months.