HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Say It Ain’t So! Iconic alternative rock band Weezer is going on tour, and their first stop is the Rocket City.

The band has been on tour 21 times — including festivals and pre-“Blue Album” club dates — since the release of their first album in 1994. As of May 2023, they have had 1,251 concerts and 20 tours.

However, Weezer is taking their show on the road for the 21st time with the Indie Rock Road Trip. Their show at the Orion Amphitheater on June 4, 2022, will also mark their first-ever Huntsville concert.

Modest Mouse and Momma will open for them in Huntsville, but they will also be performing with Future Islands, Spoon, Joyce Manor and White Reaper on different legs of the tour.

Their opener, Modest Mouse, is no stranger to Huntsville, having performed at Mars Music Hall on October 11, 2021.

Known for songs such as, “Island in the Sun,” “My Name is Jonas,” and “Buddy Holly,” Weezer formed in Los Angeles, California in 1992. The band has consisted of Rivers Cuomo, Patrick Wilson, Brian Bell and Scott Shriner since 2001.

The band has been nominated for dozens of awards, and has even won one Grammy and five MTV Music Awards.

Some tickets are still available, you can find them on the Orion Amphitheater’s website.