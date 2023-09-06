HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — It’s not on a Wednesday, but for this musical, you may want to wear pink and get ready to meet ‘The Plastics’…

Mean Girls the musical is coming to the Von Braun Center on December 15-17, with one showing on Friday night and two showings on Saturday and Sunday.

The musical, described by some as “so fetch and grool,” follows the same iconic characters from Tina Fey’s 2004 movie – including Cady Heron and the Queen Bee Regina George. It appeared on Broadway from 2018 to 2021, and now the show will be making a stop in the Rocket City during its second national run.

Heron is trying to navigate her new life after moving from Africa to suburban Illinois and ‘the rules of feminism,’ like ex-boyfriends are off limits to friends, all while devising a plan to take down Regina.

All showtimes for the musical at the VBC are listed here:

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for the shows are available now at the VBC Box Office or online on Ticketmaster.