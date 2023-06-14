(WHNT) – Each year, Epic Reads, the world’s largest online young adult novel community, celebrates Pride Month with a major campaign and partnering with HarperCollins Children’s Books to recognize the community of queer teens and families.

With multiple book bans happening across the nation, the organization says it is more important than ever to share books centering on LGBTQ+ youth.

Authors Jason June, Sonora Reyes, and Abdi Nazemian are popular front-list authors with new books on sale now, timed perfectly for Pride month.

They are a mix of New York Times bestsellers, major awards winners and honors, all with a backlist of titles that speak to the power of queer people and their communities.

News 19 was able to speak with the authors and find out a little bit more about what these novels represent for them and LGBTQ+ youth.

Jason June’s “Riley Weaver Needs A Date to the Gaybutante Ball,” explores how labels can simultaneously limit and liberate us.

Sonora Reyes’ “The Luis Ortega Survival Club,” explores modern challenges young, queer people face due to their orientation.

Abdi Nazemian’s newest book, “Only This Beautiful Moment,” is about three generations of teenage boys in the same Iranian family. Aspects of Iranian, American, and queer identity play into the novel.

In previous years, Epic Reads has partnered with queer organizations like The Trevor Project and Point Foundation to help better the lives of young people across the country.