GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Dolly Parton has released another track from her upcoming rock album, and this time it’s a cover of a Beatles song with two of the Beatles joining her.

Parton took to social media sharing that her song was out Friday, saying:

“Does it get any better than singing “Let It Be” with Paul McCartney who wrote the song? Not only that, he played piano! Well, it did get even better when Ringo Starr joined in on drums, Peter Frampton on guitar and Mick Fleetwood playing percussion. I mean, seriously, how much better does it get?”

“Let It Be” is track number 29 of 30 on the album. The track list includes a combination of a few songs with plentiful covers of Rock and Roll classics and guest features.

Parton posted a link to a list of where the song can be listened to, which includes Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, iTunes and YouTube.

Of the other songs on the album, Parton has already released two originals “World on Fire,” and “Bygones” as well as covers of Heart’s “Magic Man” and Queen’s “We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You.”

Dolly’s rock album “Rockstar” is still three months away from being released. Fans who want to get their hands on the album as soon as possible can preorder vinyls, CDs, box sets and a digital album before the November 17 release date on Parton’s online shop.