TENNESSEE (WATE) — Dolly Parton has launched her canine collections with pink accessories, blonde wigs, cowboy hats, Dolly’s costumes complete with a guitar and a high-heel chew toy on Amazon.

Parton wanted to open a fashion line for dogs. After announcing her new line called “Doggy Parton” in July, she launched the brand on Amazon.

Dolly Parton says in a post on Amazon’s sale page that her love for pets is stronger than ever. The launch includes accessories, clothes, toys, collars and leashes.

The store has t-shirts with Parton on the front. Others are in plaid design or jean material. There is also a shirt that quotes, “In a World Full of Joleness Be a Dolly.” The different designs give a southern charm that feels like a true “Dolly” collection.

Parton has been known for many different businesses under her name whether it’s inspiring the theme park called Dollywood, creating a baking collection called Dolly Parton Baking Collection or helping children throughout the world find access to books like her Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

To visit the Doggy Parton store on Amazon, visit the website here.