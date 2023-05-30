MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile area has been a popular filming location for movies and television shows for many years. The city’s diverse architecture, historic landmarks and natural beauty make it the perfect backdrop for a variety of productions.

The options increase when you zoom out to include all of southern Alabama, from small towns to white sand beaches.

No surprise, then, that many famous movies have been filmed here. But it might surprise you to learn which ones. From independent gems to blockbusters and classics, check out our list of movies filmed in and around Mobile:

Movies filmed in and around Mobile

Keen-eyed viewers can catch several South Alabama locations in Steven Spielberg‘s 1977 sci-fi blockbuster, starring Richard Dreyfuss and Melinda Dillon. The landing strip complex behind Devil’s Tower was built in an abandoned World War II aircraft hangar at the former Brookley Air Force Base. Visitors to Bay Minette can tour the L & N Railroad station, which served as the backdrop for the film’s evacuation scene. And east of Fairhope, you can still find the house where a little boy was abducted by aliens.

With his directorial debut “Get Out,” Jordan Peele established himself as a serious horror auteur, picking up an Oscar win for Best Original Screenplay. He also chose Fairhope and Mobile as the backdrops for his blistering psychological horror film. The movie’s opening abduction scene was filmed in Mobile’s Park Place district. Most of the action was filmed at The Armitage House in Fairhope. And the movie’s basement scenes brought filming back to Mobile, at Barton Academy.

Netflix’s 2017 thriller “Gerald’s Game,” based on a novel of the same name by horror master Stephen King, was filmed in downtown Mobile. The movie stars Garla Gugino and Bruce Greenwood, but locals will recognize another face. Nexstar’s WKRG News 5’s own Bill Riales appears in the movie, appropriately enough, as a television reporter. Producer and Fairhope native Scott Lumpkin said 90 percent of the movie was shot on the Gulf Coast. Director Mike Flanagan, also known for his 2019 Steven King Adaptation “Doctor Sleep” and the Nextflix series “The Haunting of Hill House,” often films in the American South.

Steven Seagal stars as a former Navy SEAL who must thwart a group of mercenaries, led by Tommy Lee Jones, after they take over the U.S. Navy battleship Missouri. Starring as the USS Missouri? In many scenes, it’s the USS Alabama, the centerpiece of Battleship Memorial Park in Mobile. The USS Drum, also at Battleship Park, portrayed the film’s North Korean submarine.

This 1999 drama picked up seven Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor in a Leading Role for star Russell Crowe. Crowe’s co-star, Al Pacino, won the best actor Oscar in 1993 for “Scent of a Woman.” The Insider is based on a true story about a 60 Minutes segment about a tobacco industry whistleblower. A critical deposition hearing scene was filmed in the actual Pascagoula, Mississippi courtroom where the deposition was given.

Remember when we said “Gerald’s Game” director Mike Flanagan likes to film in the South? He’d already worked on Alabama’s Gulf Coast, filming 2013’s horror film Oculus in Fairhope in just three weeks. The supernatural horror movie scored at the box office, earning $44 million on a $5 million budget.

The fourth installment of the Final Destination series was shot mostly in New Orleans. But the opening crash sequence was captured at the Mobile International Speedway in Irvington, Alabama. The movie follows a group of people who escape that crash, as Death stalks and kills them — Bobby Campo, Shantel VanSanten and Mykelti Williamson — one by one.

Two-time Academy Award-winner Robert De Niro traveled to Mobile to film 2015’s action thriller “Heist.” Directed by Scott Mann, the movie follows a casino heist led by an employee who needs the money to pay for his sick daughter’s $300,000 surgery. The Battle House Hotel was transformed into a 1940s-style “The Swan Casino.” Additional filming happened on the Causeway near Battleship Park.

Not just filmed in Mobile, 2014’s action crime thriller “Rage” is set in the Port City, where a career criminal turned legitimate businessman can’t escape his past. Nicholas Cage stars with Rachel Nichols, Peter Stormare and Danny Glover.

The seventh installment of the Friday the 13th franchise was filmed in October and November 1987 at Byrnes Lake in Baldwin County and in nearby Mobile in February 1988. Devoted Jason Voorhees fans will also know “The New Blood” was Kane Hodder‘s first appearance as the slasher film icon.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Based on a book by Greg Laurie, 2023’s Christian drama is about a seemingly counter-culture movement toward Christianity in southern California in the late sixties. Locations in Fairhope, Daphne and Mobile proved suitable stand-ins for SoCal. The film stars Joel Courtney, Jonathan Roumie, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Kelsey Grammer. WKRG News 5’s Bill Riales sat down with some of the movie’s stars to talk about their experience filming on the Gulf Coast.

Full list of movies filmed in Alabama

We didn’t mention every movie filmed in and around Mobile, but we covered quite a few. There are many more. And there are many more movies filmed in Alabama. The Alabama Film Office keeps track of feature films made fully or partially on location in the state:

Production Company Year Alabama Location Jesus Revolution K1 Production, Inc. 2022 Mobile Wire Room Wire Room Movie, LLC 2022 Birmingham The Tutor Tutor Productions, LLC 2022 Birmingham About My Father K1 Production, Inc. 2021 Mobile Soul Assassin (known as Die Like Lovers) DLL, LLC 2021 Birmingham, Bessemer Wrong Place Wrong Place Movie, LLC 2021 Birmingham Lansky MLI Pictures, LLC 2020 Mobile, Orange Beach, Gulf Shores Castle Falls Castle Falls Production, LLC 2020 Birmingham, Tuscaloosa The Map of Tiny Perfect Things Tiny Perfect Productions, Inc. 2020 Mobile, Fairhope Collection Hemlock Circle Production, LLC 2020 Birmingham, Bessemer Sand Mountain Snake Doc, LLC 2019 Birmingham Voices Blue Muse Entertainment, LLC 2019 Mobile Hell On the Border HOTB Productions, LLC 2019 Birmingham The Vanished (Known as Hour of Lead) HOL Productions, Inc. 2019 Birmingham Devil All the Time Knockemstiff, Inc. 2019 Birmingham I Still Believe I Still Believe, LLC 2019 Mobile Inheritance White Coment Productions, Inc 2019 Birmingham Son of the South SOTS Productions, LLC 2019 Montgomery SuperCool SuperCool Film, LLC 2019 Mobile The Friend The Friend Movie, LLC 2019 Mobile Just Mercy Warner Bros. Pictures 2019 Montgomery Peel RJD Filmworks, LLC 2018 Mobile This is the Year The Last Song PS, LLC 2018 Mobile Sword of Trust Hog Jaws, LLC 2018 Birmingham Arkansas Arkansas Movie, LLC 2018 Mobile Inherit the Viper Viper Productions, LLC 2018 Birmingham The Fanatic (Known as Moose) Primal Film, LLC 2018 Birmingham Second Samuel II Sam Production, LLC 2018 Dothan Line of Duty (Known as Live) Hassik Films Live, LLC 2018 Birmingham Karma Kartoo Productions, Inc 2018 Mobile Zero Zero Productions, Inc 2018 Huntsville, Harvest Above Hallows Movie, LLC 2018 Mobile Embattled Champion Films, Inc 2018 Birmingham Into the Ashes ITA Holdings, LLC 2018 Birmingham Mary Mary Productions South 2017 Mobile, Fairhope, Orange Beach Office Uprising Office Uprising, LLC 2017 Birmingham Truth or Dare Angel Cake Truth, LLC 2017 Birmingham, Bessemer Trading Paint Trading Paint, LLC 2017 Birmingham, Talladega, Hueytown, Bessemer, Hoover On the Run Pink Freud, LLC 2017 Birmingham, Bessemer Between Worlds Rise Up, LLC 2017 Mobile, Fairhope Bigger Bigger Than Life Productions, LLC 2017 Birmingham, Gulf Shores Black Water Black Water Movie, LLC 2017 Mobile Gerald’s Game Handcuffs LLC 2016 Fairhope Let There Be Light LTBL Films, LLC 2016 Birmingham Get Out Sid & Roth South, LLC 2016 Mobile, Fairhope Run the Race Run the Race Productions 2016 Birmingham Extraction Fernden Extraction Productions, LLC 2015 Mobile Island In the Sun Island In the Sun, LLC 2015 Mobile, Fairhope Holding Patterns Back to Baltimore Movie, Inc. 2015 Mobile USS Indianapolis USS Indianapolis Production, Inc 2015 Mobile, Orange Beach Hush Silence Production South, LLC 2015 Mobile Here Comes Rusty Pink Bandana AL, LLC 2015 Mobile Perfect Weapon Perfect Weapon, LLC 2015 Mobile Aether Aether Prologue, LLC 2014 Mobile Heist Georgia Film Fund Twenty Four Productions, LLC 2014 Mobile Woodlawn Woodlawn Productions, LLC 2014 Birmingham Selma Selma Productions, Inc. 2014 Selma, Montgomery Nigel & Oscar vs. The Sasquatch No-Sasquatch, LLC 2014 Mobile, Wilmer, Delta Vice Georgia Film Fund Twenty Four Productions 2014 Mobile The Prince Georgia Film Fund Twenty Four Productions, LLC 2013 Mobile Muscle Shoals Ear Goggles / Magnolia Pictures 2013 Florence, Muscle Shoals Rage (Known as Tokarev) Tokarev Productions, Inc. 2013 Mobile Need for Speed Bandito Brothers 2013 Phenix City Coffee Shop Coffee Shop Movie, LLC 2013 Birmingham, Fairhope A Convergence Convergence, LLC 2013 Mobile Somnia QNO Productions South, LLC 2013 Mobile Dropped Hallows Movie, Inc. 2013 Prattville, Montgomery, Millbrook, Wetumpka Mom’s Night Out Night Out, LLC 2013 Birmingham Oculus Lasser Productions, LLC 2012 Mobile, Fairhope Grace Unplugged Corman Deo Studios 2012 Birmingham Home Front Home Front, LLC 2012 Mobile Space Warriors Space Warriors, LLC 2012 Huntsville The Phoenix Rises Phoenix Rises, LLC 2012 Mobile Yellow Day Providence Film Partners, LLC 2012 Mobile Saving Harmony LCR Film LLC 2012 Colbert County “42” Ebbets Productions, LLC 2012 Birmingham The Nocturnal Third Wonder Mill Films 2011 Huntsville SkyHook SkyHook LLC 2011 Mobile Counter-Clockwise Counter Clockwise Productions 2011 Mobile Smile As Big As the Moon McGee Street Productions 2011 Huntsville USS Seaviper Villani Rockhill Productions/Mighty Moments Motion Pictures 2010 Mobile A Genesis Found Wonder Mill Films 2010 Decatur, Huntsville, Plevna, Moundville, Tuscaloosa The One Warrior Fred/Gulf Coast Films 2010 Mobile, Dauphin Island, Natural Bridge Saints of Mt. Christopher Bases Loaded Entertainment 2010 Mobile Man In the Maze Applied Art Productions 2010 Tuscumbia, Florence, Muscle Shoals Company M Black Scorpion Films 2010 Bessemer, Monroeville Awakened Atlas Asset Management 2010 Birmingham After After Productions/Seabourne Pictures 2010 Bessemer, Birmingham, Decatur October Baby Gravitas, LLC 2010 Mobile, Dauphin Island, Birmingham, Helena, Homewood Lifted Listed Pictures, LLC 2009 Birmingham Due Date Warner Bros. 2009 Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Delta Final Destination 4 New Line Cinema 2008 Mobile Birth of a Legend: Story of the WAWA Wippoorwill Hollow Films 2007 Muscle Shoals, Tuscumbia, Sheffield, Florence American Identity Lighting Pictures 2006 Anniston Bloodlines StoryTyme Entertainment 2006 Dothan Honeydripper Anarchist’s Convention Films 2006 Greenville Like Moles, Like Rats Kooroc Films, LLC 2006 Huntsville Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby Columbia Pictures 2005 Talladega When I Find the Ocean Cypress Moon Productions 2005 Muscle Shoals, Selma, Gulf Shores Failure to Launch Paramount Pictures 2005 Cherokee County, Gadsden Constellation Constellation LLC 2004 Huntsville Heavens Fall Strata Productions 2004 Monroeville, Montgomery, Union Springs The Novice The Novice LLC 2004 Mobile Camp D.O.A. Magic City Films 2004 Birmingham Lightning Bug Almost Human Productions 2003 Cullman Dead Birds Dead Birds Films Inc./Silver Nitrate 2003 Mobile & Montgomery Frankenfish Bayou Films Inc./Silver Nitrate 2003 Spanish Fort Big Fish Columbia Pictures 2003 Montgomery, Wetumpka, Prattville, Tallassee Tough Luck Curb Entertainment 2002 Mobile Under the Sidewalk Moon Crescent Moon Films 2002 Birmingham Alabama Love Story R & G Productions, LLC 2001 Tuscaloosa The Rosa Parks Story CBS Television 2001 Montgomery & Wetumpka Love Liza Love Liza Productions 2001 Mobile World Traveler Wit Productions 2000 Birmingham The Waking Tim Card Productions 2000 Mobile/Montgomery Hometown Legend Jenkins Entertainment 2000 Mobile Mi Amigo Azalea Film Productions 1999 Mobile Scottsboro: An American Tragedy Ten/Twenty Productions/PBS 1999 Scottsboro Rustin Grabba-Bat Productions 1999 Birmingham Sacrifice American Home Video 1999 Mobile George Wallace: Settin’ the Woods on Fire PBS/WGBH Production Company 1999 Montgomery Main Street Weaver Productions 1998 Birmingham Palmer’s Pickup Coppola Productions 1998 Anniston/Mobile Selma, Lord, Selma Disney 1998 Selma The Insider Touchstone Pictures 1998 Mobile Cracker Man ITVS/PBS 1998 Auburn Hostile Intent DTP Productions 1997 Mobile Southern Hearts ISAAC Productions 1997 Mentone Her Maiden Name Pam White Productions 1997 Birmingham Four Little Girls HBO 1997 Birmingham Hostage Four Corners Entertainment 1997 Mobile Steel Chariots Disney 1997 Talladega The P.A.C.K. DTP Productions 1996 Mobile Starstruck Starstruck Productions 1996 Huntsville Jeremy’s Egg Southern Eagle Productions 1996 Huntsville Soul of the Game HBO 1995 Birmingham Tom Sawyer Disney 1995 Mooresville/Decatur/Huntsville Grass Harp New Line Cinema 1995 Wetumpka/Prattville Executive Decision Warner Bros. 1995 Mobile Bio-Force Southern Star Studios 1994 Mobile Power Play Southern Star Studios 1994 Mobile Cobb Warner Bros. 1994 Birmingham Good Cop, Bad Cop Westside Studios 1993 Mobile Body Snatchers Solo Films 1992 Selma Double Vision Action Int. Films 1992 Mobile Night Trap Action Int. Films 1992 Mobile Under Siege Warner Bros. 1992 Mobile Center of the Web Action Int. Films 1991 Mobile Mission of the Shark Fries Ent. (CBS) 1991 Mobile Stone Cold Stone Group Pictures 1990 Mobile Blue Sky Orion Pictures 1990 Selma Raw Nerve Action Int. Films 1990 Mobile Elvis’ Grave Westbrook Productions 1989 Birmingham Soul Taker Pacific West 1989 Mobile The Final Sanction Action Int. Films 1989 Mobile Invasion Force Action Int. Films 1989 Mobile Rapid Fire Action Int. Films 1989 Mobile Firehead Action Int. Films 1989 Mobile One for the Money Action Int. Films 1989 Mobile Long Walk Home New Visions Pictures 1989 Montgomery Lost Platoon Action Int. Films 1988 Mobile Mississippi Burning Orion 1988 Lafayette Friday 13th Part VII Paramount 1988 Mobile War and Remembrance ABC Circle Films 1987 Mobile Roses Are For the Rich Phoenix Productions 1987 Birmingham Portrait of America WTBS 1987 Statewide Verne Miller Alive/UAA Productions 1986 Birmingham Time to Triumph CBS 1986 Fort Rucker/Phenix City Space Camp 20th Century Fox 1986 Huntsville The River Universal 1984 Birmingham Secrets of the Phantom Caverns Sandy Howard Productions 1983 Grant Stroker Ace Warner Bros./Universal 1983 Talladega Shadow Waltz Ravencliff Productions 1983 Birmingham/Shelby County A Walk Through the 20th Century CBS 1983 Montgomery/Tuskegee Benny’s Place ABC 1981 Birmingham Rascals and Robbers CBS 1981 Childersburg/Talladega/Alpine Bay Many Mansions PBS 1980 Huntsville End of August Management West 1980 Mobile Back Roads CBS 1980 Mobile Kent State NBC 1980 Gadsden Jaws of Satan United Artists 1980 Tuscaloosa/Eutaw/Childersburg Death Ship Avco Embassy 1979 Mobile Sister, Sister 20th Century Fox 1979 Montgomery Norma Rae 20th Century Fox 1978 Opelika/Auburn The Ravagers Columbia Pictures 1978 Huntsville/Birmingham Hooper Warner Brothers 1978 Tuscaloosa Close Encounters of The Third Kind Columbia Television 1977 Mobile Movin’ On Network Television 1976 Mobile Stay Hungry United Artists 1975 Birmingham The Traveling Executioner MGM Studios 1970 Montgomery The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter Warner Brothers 1967 Selma A Christmas Memory Network Television 1966 Montgomery A Thanksgiving Visitor Network Television 1966 Montgomery To Kill A Mockingbird Universal Pictures 1963 Monroeville The Phenix City Story United Artists 1955 Phenix City Twelve O’Clock High 20th Century Fox 1949 Fort Rucker