NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The celebration of 50 years continues for CMA Fest, which has announced even more of country music’s most beloved acts will perform during its anniversary celebration this month.

Tracy Lawrence, Jo Dee Messina, Tanya Tucker and Just Turner are all newly-announced artists who will take the Nissan Stadium main stage throughout the four-day event, set for next week, June 8-11 in downtown Nashville.

Additionally, the Fest announced, King Calaway will perform the national anthem in Nissan Stadium on Thursday, June 8.

The longest-running country music festival will see country music’s biggest superstars such as Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Jimmie Allen, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Dierks Bentley, Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay and many more take to several stages around town, including Riverfront Park, Ascend Amphitheater and more.

Limited four-day stadium passes are still available for purchase, as well as single night tickets for the nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium. For full pass and ticket pricing, click HERE.

This year will also see the debut of a brand new documentary about the festival in July.

According to officials, “CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair” — which is set to debut on Hulu Debuting on July 5 — marks CMA’s first feature-length film.

Sarah Trahern, CMA’s chief executive officer, and Kelly Striewski, CMA’s senior vice president of marketing, content, and communications strategy, are reportedly serving as the film’s executive producers.