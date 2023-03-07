NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s almost time for the longest-running country music festival to return to Music City!

On Tuesday, the County Music Association announced the star-studded lineup that will be headlining the festival’s 50th anniversary on multiple stages across downtown Nashville from June 8 to June 11.

This year, fans can expect nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium headlined by country music’s biggest superstars such as Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Jimmie Allen, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Dierks Bentley, Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay and many more.

County Music Association Chief Executive Officer, Sarah Trahern, says the association looks forward to celebrating the 50th anniversary with a week full of fun.

“A lot has changed since our early days of Fan Fair but all these years later, the heart of the festival remains that special connection between the fans and the artists,” said Trahern. “We are truly grateful to everyone who has supported us throughout the years and we look forward to celebrating this milestone with all of our attendees in June. Stay tuned for much more!”

Hundreds of country artists will also perform at the festival’s outdoor daytime stages, which are free and open to the public.

Start off by attending a must-see lineup at the Chevy Riverfront Stage – the largest daytime stage at CMA Fest. Then, check out the newly charting successes and rising stars at the Dr. Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park.

The Chevy Vibes at Walk of Fame Park is also free and will feature daytime music by a variety of artists. During your trip, don’t forget to make a stop at the Maui Jim Reverb Stage to hear music all day long from country music’s newest artists!

A limited number of Four-Night Stadium Passes are currently on sale, and fans can also access a variety of new ticket options this year.

Single night tickets: Single tickets for the superstar-packed nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium will start at just $85.70 per night.

Fan Fair X: Tap into the festival’s history and experience how it all started 50 years ago with Fan Fair X inside Music City Center. The tickets include meet and greets, music, merch and more all in the comfort of air-conditioning.

Riverside Retreat: Be part of the exclusive destination along the Cumberland River, offering early admission to the Chevy Riverfront Stage. Enjoy shaded areas, misting stations, charging for mobile devices, discounts on select beverages, air-conditioned restrooms, yard games, exclusive online merchandise discount and more.

Source: CMA

Tickets for the 50th CMA Fest can be found at this link.