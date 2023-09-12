ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Cult-classic, American rock band Cheap Trick is coming to the Sand Mountain Amphitheater later this month.

The band originated in Illinois in the early 70s, and rose to popularity both in the U.S. and abroad. They are known for songs such as “Dream Police,” “I Want You to Want Me, and “The Flame.”

Cheap Trick has garnered a cult following in the last 40 years, becoming incredibly popular in Japan in the late 70s — something Rolling Stone magazine likened to Beatlemania. In 2012, their second album In Color was ranked among the 500 greatest albums of all time.

They have been cited as an influence for many popular bands, like Nirvana and Smashing Pumpkins.

In 2016, Cheap Trick was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The band will perform on September 22 at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available through the Sand Mountain Amphitheater’s website.