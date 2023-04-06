(WHNT) – Warmer weather is on its way, meaning people are getting ready to start grilling, camping and spending copious amounts of time in the great outdoors. If you think that sounds good, Bush’s Beans might have the sweepstakes for you!

According to the CBS affiliate Comicbook.com, the company announced on Wednesday that, in partnership with the National Park Foundation, they will be offering three winners the chance to experience a national park in Bush’s “Canper.”

“As a camping staple that fuels outdoor adventures, Bush’s is excited to partner with the National Park Foundation and support their mission of protecting and preserving our national parks for current and future visitors,” Stephen Palacios, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Innovation at Bush’s told Comicbook.com.

The guests will have the once and a lifetime chance to stay in the Canper near three national parks: Big Bend National Park and Grand Teton National Park of the Great Smoky Mountains. The stay includes the following:

All expenses paid trip for the winner and their guest to one of the aforementioned national parks. It includes flights, ground transportation and a $200 travel stipend.

Guests will stay in the Canper, which features bean-themed designs, and is outfitted with water and power. It comes stocked with food, drinks and custom Bush’s Beans canping gear so guests can have all the comforts of home.

Bean-centric, camping-themed breakfasts and dinner prepared by a private chef, and a packed lunch for on-the-go in the park.

An un-bean-livable guide excursion of the guest’s choice in, or around, the park.

“We’re happy to welcome Bush’s to the National Park Foundation family,” said Chad Jones, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at the National Park Foundation. “We look forward to fostering a sense of fun and adventure centered on national park experiences this summer.”

In order to win the three-day and two-night stay, fans can go to the website here. You have until Wednesday, April 26, to enter.