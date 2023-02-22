ALABAMA (WHNT) — True crime enthusiasts across the country have felt more comfortable coming out of their dark holes over the last decade as we realize we’re all a little bit morbid in our fascination with mystery and murder.

Streaming platforms have definitely recognized that fascination, supplying an abundance of documentaries and shows covering cold cases, missing person investigations and straight-up whodunits.

Whether you watch or listen as an outlet, or are just in it for the mystery, it’s obvious that true crime fans can’t seem to get enough.

A recent data compilation shows which documentary was most searched in each state, with two obvious favorites across the nation.

(Credit: Vivint Source)

For Alabamianas, “Athlete A” took the number one spot. Sound unfamiliar? The documentary was released in the middle of the 2020 pandemic, though this one has nothing to do about murder.

The story follows USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse of numerous rising gymnast stars for several years before his eventual trial and conviction as a serial child rapist in 2017.

It tied for first place with another non-murder mystery documentary, “The Tinder Swindler,” which took a dive into the life of Israeli conman Simon Leviev, who was somehow able to allegedly swindle multiple women into giving him money.

Other documentaries true crime fans searched for include:

The Keepers

American Murder: The Family Next Door

Wild Wild Country

Icarus

Making a Murderer

The Phantom

Amanda Knox

The Staircase

Tennesseans’ most searched documentary? American Murder: The Family Next Door, which followed the gruesome and family annihilation story of Shanann Watts and her daughters, four-year-old Bella and three-year-old Celeste. Chris Watts, Shanann’s husband and the girls’ father, eventually confessed to murdering all three.

(Credit: Vivint Source)

If you’re curious what fellow crime junkies in your state searched the most, check out the list here.