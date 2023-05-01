NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After 50 years, 10 world tours and playing for over 100 million fans, Aerosmith has said it’s time for “one last go.”

The iconic rock band announced a brand new, 40-date North American tour to say, “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

Joined by The Black Crowes, Aerosmith will make a stop in Music City on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at Bridgestone Arena. The band will not, however, be joined by founding member Joey Kramer on the drums.

Peace Out Tour poster (Live Nation Image)

“While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring to focus his full attention on his family and health,” the band said in a statement. “Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”

General on-sale of tickets begins Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster, including VIP packages and experiences for fans. Packages vary, but include a premium reserved ticket, a personal photo opportunity with band members, limited edition merchandise and more. For more information on the VIP packages, click HERE.