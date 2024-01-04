(WHNT) – You may know “The New York Times,” “USA Today” and “Wall Street Journal” bestselling “Wings of Fire” series of novels by Tui T. Sutherland. The series now soars to even greater heights with “Wings of Fire: A Guide to the Dragon World.”

The book is already #1 on the “The New York Times” bestselling list for the last month. Sutherland and “Wings of Fire” cover artist Joy Ang delved deeper into the legends of the ten dragon tribes.

Each chapter of “A Guide to the Dragon World” explores the history, mythology, and folklore of the beloved series. It is hardcover and four colors throughout and oversized — think smaller coffee table book — that has brilliant artwork on every page.

The ”Wings of Fire” series is an epic adventure set in a world entirely ruled by dragons. Across two continents and 10 tribes, the series explores vicious wars, enduring friendships, and heroic quests that span generations of fascinating dragon characters.

Sutherland’s wholly original novels have enthralled fans across our own globe, with more than 23 million copies of the books in print available in 16 languages.

The series is celebrated in “Wings of Fire: A Guide to the DragonWorld” – which is considered a true companion to the entire 15 book series.

You can learn more about the new book in our interview with author Tui T. Sutherland in the video above.