(WHNT) – While 20 years ago may not seem like yesterday to some, it was still a memorable year for music. Several songs from 2002 still play on the radio or on our streamed playlists.

Here’s a list of 22 albums that turn 20 in 2022.

Drive, Alan Jackson Released : January 15

: January 15 Drive is the 10th studio album by Jackson. It contained his highest-debuting single, “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning).” Drive won Album of the Year at the 2003 County Music Awards. Full Moon, Brandy Released : March 5

: March 5 Full Moon is the third studio album by Brandy. It faced criticism at first, however, it ended up as number two on the U.S. Billboard 200 and sold 156,000 copies in the first week. Come Away With Me, Norah Jones Released : February 26

: February 26 Come Away with Me is the debut studio album by Norah Jones. It peaked at number one on Billboard 200 and received the Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and several other awards. Far Side of the World, Jimmy Buffett Released : March 19

: March 19 While Far Side of the World is Buffett’s 24th studio album, it is the first album released on his own record label, Mailboat Records. Tell All Your Friends, Taking Back Sunday Released : March 26

: March 26 Tell All Your Friends is the debut album by American rock band Taking Back Sunday. The album has sold 7790,000 copies as of 2009, but in the first week, it had only sold 2,000 copies. Ashanti, Ashanti Released : April 2

: April 2 Ashanti was the debut album by Ashanti. The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The first week’s sales were 503,000 units, the largest first-week sale for a female debut artist up to that point. Hammered, Motörhead Released : April 9

: April 9 Hammered is the sixteenth studio album by the British rock band Motörhead. This album market the beginning of their distribution in the North American market. Cee-Lo Green and His Perfect Imperfections, Cee-Lo Green Released : April 23

: April 23 Cee-Lo Green and His Perfect Imperfections is the debut album of singer Cee-Lo Green. No Shirt, No Shoes, No Problem, Kenny Chesney Released : April 23

: April 23 No Shirt, No Shoes, No Problem is the sixth studio album by country musician Kenny Chesney. It became his first album to reach number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 and had five singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart between 2001 and 2003. Castaways and Cutouts, The Decemberists Released : May 21

: May 21 Castaways and Cutouts is the first full-length album by the Decemberists. The album cover was designed by Portland artist Carson Ellis, the wife of the band’s frontman, Colin Meloy. She has done artwork for each album. The album was named number 89 on “Under the Radar’s” Top 200 Albums of the 2000s. The Big Come Up, The Black Keys Released : May 14

: May 14 The Big Come Up is the debut album of the Black Keys. The album sold poorly at first, so the duo had to raise extra money by mowing lawns for their landlord. You can also catch them at the Orion Amphitheater on August 28, 2022. Amarillo Sky, McBride and the Ride Released : May 21

: May 21 Amarillo Sky is the fifth, and final, studio album released by McBride & the Ride. It was the first and only album after the reunion of the band’s three original members. Little Big Town, Little Big Town Released : May 21

: May 21 Little Big Town is the debut studio album by the country music group Little Big Town. The album produced two singles on the Hot Country Songs chart. Never a Dull Moment, Tommy Lee Released : May 21

: May 21 Never a Dull Moment is the first solo album by Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. It debuted at 39 on Billboard 200. Let Go, Avril Lavigne Released : June 4

: June 4 Let Go is the debut studio album by Canadian singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne. The album has been credited as the biggest pop debut of 2002 and certified seven-times Platinum in the United States. Nellyville, Nelly Released : June 25

: June 25 Nellyville is the second studio album by rapper Nelly. The album appeared at the top of the Billboard 200 and stayed number 0ne for four straight weeks. It was eventually certified six times Platinum. Songs about Jane, Maroon 5 Released : June 25

: June 25 Songs about Jane is the studio debut album by American pop rock band Maroon 5. It topped the charts in almost 20 countries. By there end of 2004, it had sold almost 2.7 million copies. As of 2022, Songs about Jane is still one of the 15 best-performing recent albums without any singles still being on the Billboard Hot 100. By the Way, Red Hot Chili Peppers Released : July 9

: July 9 By the Way is the eighth studio album by American rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers. It sold more than 286,000 copies in its first week and peaked at number two on the Billboard 200. A Rush of Blood to the Head, Coldplay Released : August 26

: August 26 Rush of Blood to the Head is the second studio album by British rock band Coldplay. The album has received three Grammys, and in 2020 was ranked 324 on Rolling Stone’s “500 Greatest Albums of All Time.” Sea Change, Beck Released : September 24

: September 24 Sea Change is the eighth studio album by American musician Beck. The album peaked a number 8 on the Billboard 200 and was later certified gold in 2005. Up!, Shania Twain Released : November 19

: November 19 Up! is the fourth studio album by Canadian singer Shania Twain. Three versions of the album were released: pop on a red disc, country on a green disc and Bollywood on a blue disc. The album debuted as number one with sales of 874,000 copies. In 2004, it was certified 11 times platinum. I Care 4 U, Aaliyah Released : December 10

: December 10 I Care 4 U is a posthumous compilation album by American singer Aaliyah following the singers deathg in 2001. The album included some of her singles and previously unreleased recordings from recording sessions for her third and final studio album, Aaliyah. It debuted as number three on the Billboard 200 and was certified platinum. It also reached the Top 10 in several countries.