Ways to help victims recover from December 11 storm

A flag hangs from a tree as two women carry items recovered from tornado wreckage Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across several states Friday, killing multiple people. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Dozens of people are dead in Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Missouri after a devastating storm system on December 11.

Relief efforts have turned to repairing the power grid, sheltering those whose homes were destroyed, and delivering drinking water and other supplies.

Kentucky officials warned that residents could be without heat, water or electricity in frigid temperatures for weeks or longer.

News 19 has compiled a list of relief efforts that you can choose to support during these tough times. If you know of a relief effort, contact us at news@whnt.com to be added to the list.

American Red Cross

Nexstar is partnering with the American Red Cross to raise disaster relief funds for those impacted by these storms. If you’d like to make a donation, you can follow this link.

Convoy of Hope

Members of Convoy of Hope have been working with local churches and government officials to send loads of relief supplies from their World Distribution Center to assist residents as they start to recover. Find out more about Convoy’s relief efforts here:

GoFundMe

GoFundMe has made a list of verified fundraisers for people affected by the Midwest and Southern tornado outbreak. Find the full list here:

Local Tornado Relief Efforts

A Hazel Green family is collecting supplies to take to Kentucky. Here is how to help:

Mayfield Tornado Relief Fund

The Mayfield Tornado Relief Fund has been set up at One Bank of Tennessee. Anyone wishing to donate can mail a donation to: One Bank of TN, C/O Mayfield Tornado Relief Fund – 140 S. Jefferson Ave. Cookeville, TN 38501

Salvation Army Disaster Relief

The Salvation Army provides food, drinks, shelter, and other emergency services to survivors and rescue workers during disasters. Find out more on how to donate here:

Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund

Gov. Andy Beshear has established a fund to assist tornado victims and begin rebuilding. Donate by clicking here or by sending a check to Public Protection Cabinet, 500 Mero St., 218 NC, Frankfort, KY 40601.

United Way Kentucky

The United Way’s Kentucky branch set up a donation fund for the state’s victims.