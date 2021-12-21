Morgan County response team collecting toys for Kentucky tornado victims

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — A team based in Morgan County is serving the victims of the devastating tornado outbreak in Kentucky. For phase two of their plan, they are collecting toys to gift before Christmas.

Last week, the Morgan County Community Emergency Response Team loaded a box truck and trailer to the brim with supplies. Then, they delivered them to a warehouse in Muhlenberg County, near Bowling Green, on Saturday.

Fredericks Outdoors, Priceville Mayor Sam Hefflin, Morgan County Sheriff’s Posse, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Indorama Ventures PCL, City of Priceville, and residents from Athens, Florence, Priceville, Hartselle and Decatur contributed to the load.

Though they have since returned, the response effort is not yet over.

Jesse Hockett, president of the Morgan County CERT, said they received a huge surprise from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff’s Posse. They are donating toys from their collection drive to surprise kids in Kentucky.

Hockett said he found the perfect opportunity for those toys.

“The group that we’re supporting in Kentucky are putting together a Christmas Eve meal and Santa’s Toy Shop so affected family members can have a nice meal, sit down, and toys and games for the kids and also go shopping and provide some toys for the children,” he added.

Hockett is using a trailer provided by Fredericks Outdoor to transfer the toys. Because he’s making another trip, Hockett wants to bring as many toys as possible so he is collecting donations from the public.

If you feel led to give, the group in Kentucky is specifically asking for big-ticket items such as bicycles. They’ve received quite a bit of donations for young children, so they’re looking for gifts for teenagers as well, like games or activities.

Hockett is collecting the items through 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. Those donating can drop them off at Fredericks Outdoor at 1312 South Bethel Road. The trailer will be parked outside.

If you’re still looking for a place to donate or to take donations gathered, click here for a list of local and national organizations helping victims. You can also visit our December 11 Storm Recovery tab.