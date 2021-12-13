Gov. Lee seeks federal aid for 9 counties after deadly tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Governor Bill Lee has requested federal emergency assistance Monday for nine Tennessee counties impacted in this weekend’s deadly tornado outbreak.

Gov. Lee asked President Joe Biden for an emergency declaration to make federal assistance available to Cheatham, Decatur, Dickson, Dyer, Gibson, Lake, Obion, Stewart and Weakley counties for debris removal and emergency protective measures, according to a release from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

“Our emergency officials, first responders, and law enforcement brought hope where there was none in the aftermath of these storms,” said Gov. Lee. “Our effort now will be to bring as much relief as possible to these devastated communities.”

If emergency declaration is granted, the FEMA will reimburse jurisdictions for eligible work or provide direct operational assistance.

Gov. Lee indicates Tennessee will seek a Major Disaster Declaration for qualifying jurisdictions after local officials are able to complete a thorough assessment of storm damage to make FEMA’s Public Assistance and Individual Assistance programs available to the declared counties that qualify for federal help.

Two lines of severe weather moved in across Tennessee beginning Friday evening and into Saturday morning. The storms produced at least seven tornadoes across west and Middle Tennessee, claimed four lives in the state and left more than 150,000 people without power.

TEMA has made a recovery web page available in an effort to help storm survivors find resources and support.