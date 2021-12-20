Donations collected by Morgan County group delivered to tornado victims

A Morgan County emergency response group thanked the community for the supplies donated to tornado victims as they delivered them on Saturday. | Photo: Morgan County Community Emergency Response Team

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WHNT) — A Morgan County emergency response group thanked the community for the supplies donated to tornado victims as they delivered them on Saturday.

A devastating storm system ripped through the region on December 11, forming possibly the first ‘quad-state’ tornado in the U.S. and killing nearly 100 people.

The states hit included Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Kentucky was one of the worst-hit.

The Morgan County Community Emergency Response Team loaded a box truck and trailer to the brim with supplies. Then, they delivered the supplies to a warehouse in Muhlenberg County, near Bowling Green, on Saturday.

Fredericks Outdoors, Priceville Mayor Sam Hefflin, Morgan County Sheriff’s Posse, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Indorama Ventures PCL, City of Priceville, and residents from Athens, Florence, Priceville, Hartselle and Decatur contributed to the load.

If you’re still looking for a place to donate or to take donations gathered, click here for a list of local and national organizations helping victims. You can also visit our December 11 Storm Recovery tab.