Decatur Church of Christ volunteers provide disaster relief in Kentucky

DECATUR, Ala. – People from North Alabama are lending a hand to help some of the worst affected areas in Kentucky by Saturday’s storms. Decatur Church of Christ volunteers arrived in Bowling Green Monday.

The devastating storm left a wake of destruction in Kentucky, at least 64 people were killed in the state. Project Unify volunteers with the Decatur Church of Christ left before the sun rose Monday to help.

The team has experience with disaster relief.

“It is a very humbling experience. You don’t realize what you’re getting into until you’re there, especially for myself. Seeing the look on a child’s face just to get a bottle of Gatorade can break your heart,” said volunteer Jonathon Terry.

News 19 talked to the team while they were driving to Kentucky. They planned to unload supplies from a Nashville Church of Christ disaster relief truck filled with food, drinks, and cleaning supplies. They will also assess damage.

“We will basically scope out the area and see exactly where we need to focus our efforts and at that point when everyone kind of starts arriving, we know where to get started at, we know what to do,” Terry said.

They sent photos and videos of what they saw. The images show a community destroyed and lives turned upside down. It’s a difficult job, but the Decatur volunteers said it’s something they feel called to do.

“I guess what keeps me coming back, is that’s what God instructs us to do is to be servants and to help those that are in need. And what better time than now,” Terry said.

They also share their faith in God.

“The whole purpose of Project Unify is to teach the word of Christ, you know,” he stated.

Their willingness to lend a hand hopefully provides faith in better days ahead.

Volunteers from Decatur Church of Christ are already planning to have boots on the ground in Kentucky through the holidays.

The church is also collecting donations. They can be mailed to the church and marked ‘Unify’.

The address for the church is: 2833 Danville Road, Decatur, Alabama 35603.

The church is also accepting monetary donations that can be made using Paypal.