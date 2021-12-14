Arab thrift store collecting donations for Kentucky tornado victims

ARAB, Ala. – People all over the country are rallying around victims of the devastating tornadoes from over the weekend. A thrift store in Arab is one of the many small businesses in the Tennessee Valley collecting donations.

After seeing the devastation in Kentucky, those at the Caring Heart Thrift Store wanted to make a difference.

“One of our church members is originally from Kentucky,” said Felicia Jones, the co-owner and director of Caring Heart. “So she and her husband said, ‘Hey we want to collect some things.'”

After seeing photos and videos of the destruction, Jones wanted to help by using her platform in Arab to collect even more donations.

“We’ve had people go out and buy dozens of brand new towels and wash rags, diapers, pull-ups, soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes,” she said.

It’s only been one day and already, Jones says the community’s generosity has been amazing. There’s one thing, in particular, Jones is hoping to collect.

“They really need air mattresses and a lot of the people that lost their homes are staying with people that they don’t even know and sleeping on their floors. So I think air mattresses are really important,” she explained.

Jones says she can empathize with those who lost everything because she’s been there.

A few years ago, she lost nearly everything in a house fire.

“I do know what it’s like to be without everything and it is devastating, especially when you have kids and so when you see all the people telling their stories, you just want to take action,” said Jones.

Now, if you too are hoping to make a difference this Christmas season, you can drop off donations to the Caring Heart Thrift Store at 165 North Main Street in Arab. Two separate trips to Kentucky are planned to drop off the donations: one Thursday, December 16 and one Thursday, December 23.