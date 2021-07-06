Wellington Paranormal airs this upcoming Sunday!

Wellington Paranormal follows the adventures of Officers O’Leary and Minogue, hard-working members
of the Wellington constabulary’s paranormal unit who, under the supervision of Sergeant Maaka, investigate supernatural occurrences that arise in the capital of New Zealand on a surprisingly regular basis.

A spinoff of the vampire mockumentary film “What We Do In The Shadows,” from award-winning
creators Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. You won’t want to miss this exciting and comedic series!

Coming to North Alabama’s CW on July 11th!

