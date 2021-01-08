First Baptist Church adding new broadcast to WHDF

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – First Baptist Church is bringing a new spin to Sunday mornings on WHDF.

Created with our community in mind, this new show will include music, a message, and a community segment.

The name of the new 30 minute program is “TV CHURCH – A Ministry of FBC Huntsville,” which will be different from the hour long program on WHNT19. The first episode will feature a conversation between Pastor Travis Collins and Steve Shaw, National Coordinator of NCAA Officials.

The new broadcast will premiere Sunday, Jan. 10 at 10:30am on WHDF.