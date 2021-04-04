Taste of Panoply Quiz Sweepstakes

Panoply is BACK, but with a new spin as “A Taste of Panoply”. The three-day event will take place in Big Spring Park from April 23-25. This year’s festival will have a $20 ticketed concert on Friday evening and will be free to the public on Saturday and Sunday with a suggested $10 donation. The headliners for the concert are the Lamont Landers Band and husband-and-wife duo The War and Treaty.

Take the “Taste of Panoply” Quiz for a chance to WIN a prize pack of four tickets to the concert and panoply merchandise.