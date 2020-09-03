Pro Football Bracket Challenge

Do you have what it takes to make it all the way? Select the teams you believe will win each pro football regular season and playoff game and predict the score for the winning and losing teams. Entrants can place their picks and score predictions up to 5 minutes before the start of each game. The first game will be held on September 10, 2020. There will be awarded a national grand prize of a trip for two to Hawaii and a local national prize provided by WHNT of a 50″ Toshiba 4K Ultra Fire TV. Place your picks now and let the games begin!



