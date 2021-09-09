Monte Sano Art Festival Favorites

The Monte Sano Art Festival will be held on September 18th from 9 am to 5 pm and September 19th from 9 am -4 pm. The festival is free, however, Monte Sano State Park charges $10 per car and $5 for walk-ins and only accepts cash. While you are there you can expect to see local and regional artisans representing an array of artwork of different mediums and delicious culinary works from local vendors. Check out the festival and hopefully, you’ll walk away with a one-of-a-kind masterpiece or more! Fill out the poll below and tell us your favorites for the Monte Sano Art Festival!