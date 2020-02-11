ENTER TO WIN: Celebrate the 1-year anniversary of the INTUITIVE Planetarium with a chance to win free tickets!

Engineers Week takes place Feb. 16 - 22, 2020, and we're celebrating by highlighting some of the amazing engineers in our community! Take a moment to submit a photo and tell us about your favorite engineer, and we'll keep the gallery up all week to honor the great minds who make a difference in our world.

