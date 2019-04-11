Symone Cole Sales Coordinator

Phone 
(256) 535-9336 direct

Email
symone.cole@whnt.com

Go to me for

All aspects of the day to day, which includes order entry and general account maintenance.

Known for

Unmatched leadership skills, self-motivated, ability to work under pressure, time management, and adaptability.  Plus video editing, filming, writing, acting, and directing.  And most importantly, making everyone around me happy.

Into

Indulging in a good TV show.  Cooking.  Swimming.  Reading.  A firm believer that family, friends, and good food make for timeless moments.