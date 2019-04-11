Symone Cole Sales Coordinator

Phone
(256) 535-9336 direct
symone.cole@whnt.com
Go to me for
All aspects of the day to day, which includes order entry and general account maintenance.
Known for
Unmatched leadership skills, self-motivated, ability to work under pressure, time management, and adaptability. Plus video editing, filming, writing, acting, and directing. And most importantly, making everyone around me happy.
Into
Indulging in a good TV show. Cooking. Swimming. Reading. A firm believer that family, friends, and good food make for timeless moments.