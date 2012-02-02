Station Tours

WHNT News 19 has temporarily stopped accepting tour requests. We will update this web page when we start accepting requests again. Please see below for information on tour guidelines so you can be prepared for when we start the process again:

Tour groups must be at least a group of 10 and are limited to a maximum of 25 people.

Tours may be scheduled Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Tours are only offered during the months of January, March, April, June, August, September and October.

Please request tours at least two weeks in advance of your desired tour date.

Due to the nature of the tours and content of news, we only accept tours for groups of children in 3rd grade or higher.

Tours typically take 30 minutes. However, if your group is interested in watching the noon newscast live, you will need to schedule the tour for 11:45 a.m. Noon show tours last about an hour. You will be able to sit in the studio for the noon news, then a guide will lead your group on a tour of the building. Before scheduling a tour, group leaders should be advised that the content of the news may be disturbing (murders, shootings, other crimes, etc.). If anyone is concerned about the potential content of a newscast, you may not want to schedule a tour that includes watching the noon newscast.

Keep in mind that the television station is a working environment where personnel are likely working on deadline. Parents and chaperones, please help make sure children are on their best behavior at all times during the tour.

To set up a tour, please fill out our request form below. Once submitted, it will be passed on for approval. We will contact you when we have determined whether or not we can accommodate your requested date.