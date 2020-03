You may access the WHNT News 19 Public File by clicking here or the WHDF – The Valley’s CW Public File by clicking here.

You may access our online EEO reports by clicking here.

Learn more about Public Inspection files by clicking here.

For help in accessing the public file, contact:

Cherie Evans

Executive Assistant/Programming Coordinator

WHNT-TV

200 Holmes Avenue

Huntsville, AL 35801

Phone: (256) 535-9218

cherie.evans@whnt.com