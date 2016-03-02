Lori Miller Director of Research

Go to me for
All kinds of research and marketing questions. Strategic counsel. Messaging and storytelling. Project management. Freeform brainstorming. Thoughtful problem solving.

Known for
Stepping up. Color-coordinating outfits and coffee cups. Energized by creativity. Friendly supporter. Mentoring. Loves to teach. Details and more details.

Into
Electro-swing. PRCA (the PR pros not the rodeo cowboys). Jack Reacher, Odd Thomas and Rumi. Positivity. Bragging on her boys and beating her husband to the punchline of a joke.