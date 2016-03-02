Lori Miller Director of Research

Phone
(256) 535-9214
lori.miller@whnt.com
Go to me for
All kinds of research and marketing questions. Strategic counsel. Messaging and storytelling. Project management. Freeform brainstorming. Thoughtful problem solving.
Known for
Stepping up. Color-coordinating outfits and coffee cups. Energized by creativity. Friendly supporter. Mentoring. Loves to teach. Details and more details.
Into
Electro-swing. PRCA (the PR pros not the rodeo cowboys). Jack Reacher, Odd Thomas and Rumi. Positivity. Bragging on her boys and beating her husband to the punchline of a joke.