Loni Cleve Digital Sales Manager

Go to me for

Overall digital advertising fired up-ness. Google Certified Trusted Digital Media Adviser. Digital and marketing strategy. Display, mobile, video, email, social & SMS. New business development. AE development and team growth. Cheerleading. Project Oversight. Promotions. Vendor Management. Analytics. Results!

Known for

Being the Google Girl. Ambitious. Fiercely competitive. Hard core high achiever. Throat kicking (but only when necessary). Tenacious. Team Culture.

Into

Personal financial freedom and Dave Ramsey. Tractor tire flipping. Leadership. Lip gloss of any kind.