Laurie Skelton Traffic Manager

Phone

(256) 535-9231

Email

laurie.skelton@whnt.com

Go to me for

Working with the AEs to ensure orders are in quickly and accurately. Doing make-goods and schedule posts like a champ. Resident expert on WideOrbit Traffic System. Backup for National Sales Assistant and Traffic Department. Really, for anything you need help with!

Known for

Quiet and dependable. Competence gained from broadcast experience since 1986. Thorough and detail-focused record-keeping. Her laugh.

Into

Keeping it low and slow. Competitive cooking. Anyone up for some award winning Chili or BBQ?