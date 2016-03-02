Laurie Skelton Traffic Manager

Phone
(256) 535-9231
Go to me for
Working with the AEs to ensure orders are in quickly and accurately. Doing make-goods and schedule posts like a champ. Resident expert on WideOrbit Traffic System. Backup for National Sales Assistant and Traffic Department. Really, for anything you need help with!
Known for
Quiet and dependable. Competence gained from broadcast experience since 1986. Thorough and detail-focused record-keeping. Her laugh.
Into
Keeping it low and slow. Competitive cooking. Anyone up for some award winning Chili or BBQ?